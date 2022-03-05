ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Up 73.7% in February

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQRR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. 48,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.