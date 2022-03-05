ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR opened at $0.90 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

