ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Critical Analysis

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.22% -50.94%

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.80, suggesting a potential upside of 100.65%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 6.99 -$2.13 million N/A N/A Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,445.00 -$73.81 million ($2.78) -6.60

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

