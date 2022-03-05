Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

