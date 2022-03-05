Private Trust Co. NA Sells 23,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWC. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,684,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

