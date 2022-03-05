Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

