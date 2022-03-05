Private Trust Co. NA Invests $218,000 in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $122.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

