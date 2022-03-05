Private Trust Co. NA Buys 248 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

