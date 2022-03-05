Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 52,900 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

