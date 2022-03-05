Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $417.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $37,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,239 shares of company stock worth $149,183 in the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter worth $470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 19.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 209.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.