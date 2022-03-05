Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Pool by 71.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pool by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pool by 226.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $465.81 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $313.92 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

