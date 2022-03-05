POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Up 129.4% in February

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,000 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the January 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of 0.81. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.