PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 593,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

