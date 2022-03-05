Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 232,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The company has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 133,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

