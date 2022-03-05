Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLYM opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $993.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

