Plug Power Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

