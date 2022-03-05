Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch Sells 1,716 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

