Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$5.65 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.82 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

