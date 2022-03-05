Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the January 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.5 days.

OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$8.54 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

