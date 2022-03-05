Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $596.66

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.66 ($8.01) and traded as high as GBX 655.50 ($8.80). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.98), with a volume of 1,597,242 shares changing hands.

PTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 592 ($7.94).

Get Playtech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 598.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.