Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,561,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

