Platinum Group Metals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,114% compared to the average daily volume of 619 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

PLG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.85. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

