Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to announce $187.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

