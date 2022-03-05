Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Gap Down to $11.79

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $11.40. Plains GP shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 72,168 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.