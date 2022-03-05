Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

