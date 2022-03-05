Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

