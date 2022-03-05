Piper Sandler Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

