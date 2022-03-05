Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Friday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

