Piper Sandler Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.45.

NTRA stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 19.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Natera by 201.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Natera by 51.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

