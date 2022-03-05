Piper Sandler Cuts Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $28.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.58.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of Turing stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Turing during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Turing during the third quarter worth $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing during the third quarter worth $25,057,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Turing (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.