Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

BCYC stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

