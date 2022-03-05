Piper Sandler Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $44.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEBO. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $907.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,480 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

