Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,158,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 456,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

