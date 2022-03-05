PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in February

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $$4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

