Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $179,600.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Photronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Photronics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

