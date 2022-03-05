Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Pharming Group (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
