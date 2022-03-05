Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 13,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

