PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells $106,950.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PGTI opened at $22.00 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.