PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
