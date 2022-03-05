PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

