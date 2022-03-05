Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

