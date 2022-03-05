P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.64. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

