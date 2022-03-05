Peter Mccann Sells 6,650 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

