Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,511 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60.

Shares of PSNL opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Personalis by 479.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Personalis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

