Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,125 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,804,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.95. 2,729,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.