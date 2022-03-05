Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $7.89 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,057,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

