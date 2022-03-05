Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 3,351 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 126.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,627,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 979,196 shares of company stock valued at $60,681,805. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.