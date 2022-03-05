PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Derek Stark Sells 7,222 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFSI opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

