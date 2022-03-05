PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Derek Stark Sells 7,222 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PFSI opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
