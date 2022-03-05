Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH) Plans $25.00 Dividend

Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit Co (OTC:PAWH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 25.00 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit stock opened at $5,600.00 on Friday. Pennsylvania Warehousing and Safe Deposit has a 52-week low of $5,450.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,600.00.

