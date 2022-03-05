Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

