PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases £19,874.15 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).

Shares of PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.81.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

About PCI-PAL (Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.