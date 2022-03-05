PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Purchases £19,874.15 in Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874.15 ($26,665.97).
Shares of PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. PCI-PAL PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.61 million and a PE ratio of -8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.81.
About PCI-PAL (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.