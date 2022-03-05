PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

